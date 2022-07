It’s time for the first Big Brother Naija Sunday Live show! Even though there will be no evictions today, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came prepared to surprise the Housemate in this custom-printed ÀDÌRE by Deco 29.

Once again, Ebuka showed us how to rock an agbada with style. Scroll!

CREDITS:

Outfit: Custom @deco_d29

Photos: @theoladayo