BNxBBNaija7: The First ‘Level Up’ Saturday Night Party Was One For The Books!

The seventh season of Big Brother Naija has been on for a week, and so far, it’s been an interesting ride. The Saturday night party has been one of the most anticipated events, and we finally had the first one of this season. It had a whole different atmosphere!

The HMs gave a whole lot to talk about, and it has definitely set the tone for future owambes.

When the clock struck 22:00 WAT time, the level up housemates were ready to dismantle the dance floor with their moves. Biggie did not disappoint as he instructed each level to make their way into the party room to boogie down, and boy did they serve some moves.

The housemates from each level met and quickly mixed, and they danced the night away, rocking different partners on the dance floor.