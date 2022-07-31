Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: The First ‘Level Up’ Saturday Night Party Was One For The Books!

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Harmony & Favour in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

This Episode of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" examines the Plights of Street Hawkers

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: A Summary of Week 1 in the Level Up House | First Entry, Diary Sessions & Potential Ships

BN TV Movies & TV

"My behaviour was unacceptable" - Will Smith Apologises to Chris Rock in New Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Deyemi Okanlawon takes us on his Nollywood Journey in this Episode of "Inkblok's Meet & Greet"

Comedy Movies & TV Scoop

#TBT: We’re Throwing it Back to Some of the Viral Catchphrases from Previous #BBNaija Stars!

Movies & TV Scoop

4 Potential #BBNaijaLevelUp "Ships" We've Got our Eyes On

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Laycon Gets Candid About His BBNaija Experience, Career & Fears on #WithChude

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Don't Miss this New Episode of "Papa Benji"

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: The First ‘Level Up’ Saturday Night Party Was One For The Books!

Published

2 mins ago

 on

The seventh season of Big Brother Naija has been on for a week, and so far, it’s been an interesting ride. The Saturday night party has been one of the most anticipated events, and we finally had the first one of this season. It had a whole different atmosphere!

The HMs gave a whole lot to talk about, and it has definitely set the tone for future owambes.

When the clock struck 22:00 WAT time, the level up housemates were ready to dismantle the dance floor with their moves. Biggie did not disappoint as he instructed each level to make their way into the party room to boogie down, and boy did they serve some moves.

The housemates from each level met and quickly mixed, and they danced the night away, rocking different partners on the dance floor.

The night wasn’t just all about the dance; it was also filled with steamy kisses and flirtation. Eloswag and Phyna were caught flirting heavily as their peers danced the night away. Dotun was also spotted having conversations with Beauty outside the party room.

 

At the end of the night, Doyin and Cyph had a very passionate kiss that stunned viewers and set social media on fire.

The Saturday Night Party definitely brought a lot of dimensions to light and we can’t wait to see what else happens at future meet-ups of each Level.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Ask Sade About Trusts: Help! My Late Father’s Brother is About to Sell His Properties

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Purchase Apartments Close to Shopping Malls

BN Book Review: Tall Tales by Obi Echezona | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through Content Creation, Christian Obi (The Igbo Wolf) Lays Bare His Dreams and Utopia
css.php