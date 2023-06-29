Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV News Scoop

Rachel-Giddyfia-Diana Triangle, Beauty’s Apology To Groovy & More On The 9th Episode of BBNaija Reunion Show

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu , Shola Dada & CJ Obasi To Join Oscars Voting Members

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Escalate Between Praise and Haalel in Episode 5 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Director Sam Hargrave Shares Insights on "Extraction 2" and Whether There's a Potential Franchise

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” is Back! | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5) on BN TV

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth on Playing the Role of Tyler Rake in "Extraction 2"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye talks about “Sibe” and God’s Love on Tomike Adeoye’s New Vlog

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s a First Look at Dammy Twitch’s Forthcoming Short Film “I Hate It Here”

Movies

Rachel-Giddyfia-Diana Triangle, Beauty’s Apology To Groovy & More On The 9th Episode of BBNaija Reunion Show

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

The love triangle between Rachel, Giddyfia and Diana is the kickoff point of today’s episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ reunion show.

Diana opens up about how Giddyfia’s interest in Rachel made her feel disrespected. Rachel responds by saying that Diana wouldn’t have stood a chance if she wanted Giddyfia.

Groovy reacted to Bryann suggesting that he was playing a game from the start while Beauty apologizes to Groovy for body shaming him.

See how it all went down below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Amaka Okemadu: Do Winners Never Truly Quit?

A Journey to Rwanda Helped Mark Emeka Obi Kalu Find Home – Read All About His Work & Life in Italy

Alma Asinobi Gives Us a Glimpse into Her Life in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How the Removal of Fuel Subsidy Removal Will Impact the Real Estate Market

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive
css.php