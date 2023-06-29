Rachel-Giddyfia-Diana Triangle, Beauty’s Apology To Groovy & More On The 9th Episode of BBNaija Reunion Show

The love triangle between Rachel, Giddyfia and Diana is the kickoff point of today’s episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ reunion show.

Diana opens up about how Giddyfia’s interest in Rachel made her feel disrespected. Rachel responds by saying that Diana wouldn’t have stood a chance if she wanted Giddyfia.

Groovy reacted to Bryann suggesting that he was playing a game from the start while Beauty apologizes to Groovy for body shaming him.

See how it all went down below:

BNers, it’s another beautiful evening for a reunion. Yesterday, we had Sheggz profess his love to Bella in the midst of all the ship wahala. What will today bring our way? Well, let’s watch and see. Stay with us!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Rachel said she and Giddyfia were getting really close in the house… Ebuka cuts in: Getting really close? When did you start having feelings? Rachel: I never had feelings in the house. I was just having fun. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Diana used very strong words on Rachel in the house during a fight. Rachel says she didn’t respond to her because she was dealing with her own issues. “But she had no right to talk to me the way she did.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Giddyfia had told Diana he liked her but she said she was suspecting something between him and Rachel.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/I6AsmvuJAn — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Diana says Giddyfia’s involvement with Rachel, for her, was a lack of respect. “And I’ve told him, ‘Don’t disrespect me.'”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Diana: “I told Giddyfia, you and this girl (Rachel) match, if you like her, just go. I saw it like they were already having a serious relationship.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Rachel is saying her bit. “Let’s be sincere, if I wanted Giddyfia from the start, you (Diana) wouldn’t stand a chance. All the other housemates right now:#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/ANKsDDI186 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

“You think there was chemistry, but that chemistry was simply friendship.” – Rachel to Diana.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Kess said he wasn’t comfortable with Groovy and Phyna’s relationship. “I felt it was too fast considering what happened. I also felt Groovy was playing a game. I think he saw that Phyna was strong and it was easy for him to play that game with her.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

“You were moving like you’re cunning” – Bryann to Groovy on his relationship(s) in the house.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

“I came clean. I didn’t come with any game. It really hurt me when people started saying I was playing a game.” – Groovy on his relationship with Beauty.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023

Groovy says no one had the right to tell him whether or not he should have moved on from his relationship with Beauty.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/zFbdqIf4jT — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2023