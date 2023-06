In episode 6 of MTV Shuga Naija (season 5), Sheila and Oga Fes rush Haalel to the hospital after her ordeal with Praise, while Moh and Nanya bond as she submits her app for the NITECH competition. Anwuli feels unwell with Covid-like symptoms, Wasiu gives Simi some advice, and Sopuru tries to steal Moh’s dream by making Sheila an offer.

