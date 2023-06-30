New Music + Video: Spinall feat. Wizkid – Loju

Nigerian DJ and record producer Spinall has delighted fans with a highly anticipated reunion alongside global superstar Wizkid. The dynamic duo has once again come together to create magic with their latest collaboration, titled “Loju.”

This track was co-produced by the talented Blaise Beatz and Spinall himself. “Loju” marks another successful chapter in their musical journey, following their chart-topping hits “Nowo” and the infectious “Dis Love.”

Listen:

Watch the music video:

Stream here.