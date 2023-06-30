New EP: MohBad – Blessed

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Rapper/singer MohBad has made a comeback with his highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “Blessed.”

With this album, MohBad fully embraces his role as one of the leading ambassadors of street-pop music. He expresses his gratitude to his loyal supporters and sends a clear message to those who doubt him. “Blessed” consists of eight tracks and serves as a follow-up to his previous release, the “Light” EP, which debuted in 2020.

One standout track from the album is “Beast & Peace,” where MohBad effortlessly flows over a captivating piano-driven beat, emphasizing his determination to achieve success. Another track, “Sabi,” provides a glimpse into his artistic vision.

As expected from MohBad, the energy of the album continues to escalate. Notable collaborations include Zlatan, who joins forces with MohBad on the electrifying track “Account Balance,” and Bella Shmurda, who adds a fresh perspective to the konto-infused “Pariwo.” In “Ask About Me,” MohBad skillfully blends elements of mob flick mysticism with poignant poetic lyrics, creating a captivating and emotionally stirring experience for listeners.

