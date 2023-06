Zoro and Mayorkun have joined forces once again for a new single titled “Good Life,” continuing their successful collaboration after their previous hit, “Two.”

The track, produced by the talented Blaise Beatz, serves as Zoro’s first song off his forthcoming debut project “Sound Check.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEEBEIBE (@zoroswagbag)

Listen to the new track below:

Stream here.