Music
New Music + Video: Zoro feat. Mayorkun – Two
Indigenous rapper, Zoro teams up with Mayorkun to serve us a fresh tune for the song “Two”, produced by Kezyklef and directed by Adasa Cookey.
“Two” is a love song that talks about spoiling your lover with the best things of life. Seeing her as your better half who deserves whatever you deserve and wish.
Listen to the track below:
Watch the video below:
Ugwueze king
June 20, 2020 at 9:03 am
Wonderful I love this song zoro swag bag I see you keep 042 happy