Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Zoro feat. Mayorkun - Two

Music

New Video: Efe Oraka - Nigerian Dream

Music

New Music: Kiut - Samanta

Music

Surprise! Listen to Beyoncé's New Song "Black Parade"

Music

New Music + Video: Anii - God Bless Us All

Music

New Video: Sarkodie feat. M.anifest - Brown Paper Bag

Music

Wale Drops Six-Track EP "The Imperfect Storm"

Music

New Music: Zlatan feat. Jamopyper, Oberz & Papisnoop - Shomo

Music

New Music: Snatcha feat. Angeloh - Children of God

Music

Listen to Prettyboy D-O's New Music Project "Wildfire"

Music

New Music + Video: Zoro feat. Mayorkun – Two

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Indigenous rapper, Zoro teams up with Mayorkun to serve us a fresh tune for the song “Two”, produced by Kezyklef and directed by Adasa Cookey.

“Two” is a love song that talks about spoiling your lover with the best things of life. Seeing her as your better half who deserves whatever you deserve and wish.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Ugwueze king

    June 20, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Wonderful I love this song zoro swag bag I see you keep 042 happy

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Agbonmire Ifeh: The Sixth Child May Just Save the Family

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

Book Review: Unfolding Grace by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady Ng

What Is D’Banj Doing?

Advertisement
css.php