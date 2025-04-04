Mayorkun’s ‘Reason 2 Japa’ Is the Hustler’s Anthem We All Needed



Photo Credit: Mayorkun/Instagram

Mayorkun is back with a bang! His latest release, ‘Reason 2 Japa,’ is bursting with energy and that unmistakable bounce fans love.

Blending Afrobeats and dancehall flavours, the track captures the spirit of today’s hustle in Nigeria. In ‘Reason 2 Japa,’ Mayorkun serves up a vibrant anthem about breaking free, chasing new opportunities, and finding your own way.

As usual, he brings his flair for crafting relatable yet fun music that speaks directly to the heart of the everyday Nigerian — with a captivating chorus and a beat you can’t help but groove to.

So, what are you waiting for?



Press play and join the Japa movement: