Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music





The audience at the Billboard Women in Music event was in for something special as Tyla took the stage to perform ‘Push 2 Start.’ From the moment the music kicked in, she had all eyes on her, delivering a performance that was equal parts movement, attitude, and sheer presence.

Held in Inglewood, California, the annual event honours women who are reshaping the music industry, from artists to executives. Among the many performances of the night, Tyla’s stood out for how she completely owned the stage. Against a backdrop of shifting lights and starry visuals, she moved fluidly with her dancers, each step in perfect sync, her choreography woven into the track’s pulsating beat.

And can we talk about her look? The girl knows how to show up. She rocked a yellow bralette, matching her mani-pedi (because details matter), and a pair of trousers that played with proportions, one side a full-length pant, the other cropped into the shortest of shorts. A cropped blazer-style jacket tied it all together, making it clear: she came to perform and serve looks while doing it.

A performance, a fashion statement, and a moment that left the audience wanting more.

Watch Tyla’s performance below: