Mayorkun and Fireboy DML Team Up in the Music Video for “Innocent”

Mayorkun is back, and this time he’s teamed up with Fireboy DML for the release of the music video for “Innocent“. Produced by Speroach Beatz, this track brings smooth vibes and lyrics that will strike a chord with anyone who’s ever been in love.

The song is all about reassurance and staying by someone’s side. In Mayorkun’s words: “Girl, I just want to stand, stand by you. I just wanna stand by you. I don’t understand why you think say I no go stand by you.” It’s the kind of track that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

The visuals perfectly match the song’s emotion, blending expressive performances from both artists with beautiful cinematography. It’s simple, yet captivating.

Have you seen the video yet? It’s definitely one to add to your playlist and your watchlist.

Watch below