Chike’s New Music Video for "Mma (Beauty)" is Here & it’s So Beautiful!

Mayorkun and Fireboy DML Team Up in the Music Video for "Innocent"

Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

Jollof Rice, but Make it Smoky: Try Sisi Yemmie's Christmas Recipe

Keke Palmer Gushes About Baby Leo & Shares Powerful Advice from Nicki Minaj on “The Tonight Show” 

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Skepta Graced Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Elegant Trad | WATCH

Tems Turns Up the Heat with Rugged Vibes in "Turn Me Up" Music Video

From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global "Born in the Wild" Tour in Style

Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe Will Hit the Spot

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chike has done it again! He just released the music video for “Mma (Beauty)“, and it’s a gorgeous celebration of love, beauty, and rich Nigerian culture. Directed by Director Pink and song produced by DeeYasso, the visuals and sound come together beautifully.

The song is all about cherishing someone special. As Chike sings, “When I wake for morning, I thank God for you. Cause you deserve all the loving that I give to you.” It’s heartfelt, relatable, and brimming with gratitude for the beauty in love.

“Mma (Beauty)” is the sixth track on his latest album, “Son of Chike”. The 12-track album is his third studio project, following the success of “The Brother’s Keeper” in 2022. It features a mix of fresh tunes and fan favourites, including some chart-topping singles.

The video is a visual delight, blending colours, cultural richness, and Chike’s effortless charm.

Watch below

