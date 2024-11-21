Chike’s New Music Video for “Mma (Beauty)” is Here & it’s So Beautiful!

Chike has done it again! He just released the music video for “Mma (Beauty)“, and it’s a gorgeous celebration of love, beauty, and rich Nigerian culture. Directed by Director Pink and song produced by DeeYasso, the visuals and sound come together beautifully.

The song is all about cherishing someone special. As Chike sings, “When I wake for morning, I thank God for you. Cause you deserve all the loving that I give to you.” It’s heartfelt, relatable, and brimming with gratitude for the beauty in love.

“Mma (Beauty)” is the sixth track on his latest album, “Son of Chike”. The 12-track album is his third studio project, following the success of “The Brother’s Keeper” in 2022. It features a mix of fresh tunes and fan favourites, including some chart-topping singles.

The video is a visual delight, blending colours, cultural richness, and Chike’s effortless charm.

Watch below