Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Baby No. 2 – A Boy!



Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second baby.

Naomi made the big reveal in a post she shared on her official Instagram page. In the lovely photo she shared, the supermodel could be seen cradling the baby in her arms while her two-year-old daughter reached out to hold the new baby’s hands.

She wrote “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙. It’s never too late to become a mother”

Naomi welcomed her first baby, a daughter, in May 2021.

