Bella & Beauty’s Strained Relationship, Pending Date & Laughter on the Final Episode of #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion
In the final episode of the Big Brother Naija “Level Up” reunion show, Ebuka starts by addressing Beauty and Bella’s strained relationship. They both give share their different sides to the story and also give reasons as to why they are not friends.
It was also an opportunity for Bryann and Ilebaye to talk about their misgivings about each other.
See the recap of the main talking points below:
BNers, you know what time it is; it’s BBNaija Reunion o’ clock!
It’s another night of hearing from all sides, settling scores, friendships, disagreements and everything in between. And, as usual, we’ll bring you the details. Stay with us. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion
Ebuka is starting with Beauty & Bella’s strained relationship.
Beauty is Sheggz’s homie & Bella is Sheggz’s woman. How does that work for him?
"We're cool. She's (Beauty) real, I'm real and we connect, and that's my baby (Bella), so it works.
Ebuka is asking Bella why she isn’t friends with Beauty.
Bella: We never really talked in the house; we only spoke once. So we were not friends, just housemates. When I came out of the house, I didn't think I owed her any loyalty.
Bella on her relationship with Beauty.
Beauty on her relationship with Bella.
Beauty says she's cool with Bella – "It's not that deep."
Bella said she actually thought Beauty liked Sheggz but that wasn’t a problem for her.
Bella said she actually thought Beauty liked Sheggz but that wasn't a problem for her.

As for the rumour Beauty accused her of peddling, she said she doesn't remember saying that.
In summary, Bella says Beauty's team unfollowed her and her own handler did the same. "I'm quick to unfollow people too."
Now, Ebuka is moving to Ilebaye and Bryann's heated argument in the house.
Ilebaye says before the argument with Bryann, she was "feeling him."
Ilebaye was 'feeling' Bryann at first but then she thought he was trying to play a game. "And I'm a player too. I felt 'you can't play a player.'"
Ebuka to Bryann: Were the feelings mutual?
Bryann: I don't know, we were just vibing.
Bryann believes Ilebaye was being childish in the house.
Christy O says PharmSavi said he liked her but "he was just everywhere."
Ahan! PharmSavi, PharmSavi!
PharmSavi had many love interests in the house.
Ebuka: So were you just trying to pitch your tent in case anyone enter?
PharmSavi:
Christy O on how she feels about PharmSavi's love interests.
Get in here, PharmSavi, where's the date you promised Diana? 👀👀
Diana says she’s ready for the date. PharmSavi, take note!
Diana says she's ready for the date. PharmSavi, take note!

BNers, let's imagine this pulls through, what are we going to name Diana and PharmSavi's ship?
