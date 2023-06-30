Bella & Beauty’s Strained Relationship, Pending Date & Laughter on the Final Episode of #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion

In the final episode of the Big Brother Naija “Level Up” reunion show, Ebuka starts by addressing Beauty and Bella’s strained relationship. They both give share their different sides to the story and also give reasons as to why they are not friends.

It was also an opportunity for Bryann and Ilebaye to talk about their misgivings about each other.

See the recap of the main talking points below:

BNers, you know what time it is; it’s BBNaija Reunion o’ clock! It’s another night of hearing from all sides, settling scores, friendships, disagreements and everything in between. And, as usual, we’ll bring you the details. Stay with us. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

Ebuka is starting with Beauty & Bella’s strained relationship. Beauty is Sheggz’s homie & Bella is Sheggz’s woman. How does that work for him? “We’re cool. She’s (Beauty) real, I’m real and we connect, and that’s my baby (Bella), so it works.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

Ebuka is asking Bella why she isn’t friends with Beauty. Bella: We never really talked in the house; we only spoke once. So we were not friends, just housemates. When I came out of the house, I didn’t think I owed her any loyalty.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

Bella said she actually thought Beauty liked Sheggz but that wasn’t a problem for her. As for the rumour Beauty accused her of peddling, she said she doesn’t remember saying that. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

In summary, Bella says Beauty’s team unfollowed her and her own handler did the same. “I’m quick to unfollow people too.” #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

Now, Ebuka is moving to Ilebaye and Bryann’s heated argument in the house.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

Ilebaye was ‘feeling’ Bryann at first but then she thought he was trying to play a game. “And I’m a player too. I felt ‘you can’t play a player.'”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

Christy O says PharmSavi said he liked her but “he was just everywhere.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023

PharmSavi had many love interests in the house. Ebuka: So were you just trying to pitch your tent in case anyone enter? PharmSavi:#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/zIc6jo9tIZ — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2023