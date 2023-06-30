Connect with us

Bella & Beauty's Strained Relationship, Pending Date & Laughter on the Final Episode of #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion

#BNMeetTheStar: Chimezie Imo Opens Up About His Acting Journey, Growth & His Role on "Choke"

Watch Episode 6 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

Rachel-Giddyfia-Diana Triangle, Beauty’s Apology To Groovy & More On The 9th Episode of BBNaija Reunion Show

Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu , Shola Dada & CJ Obasi To Join Oscars Voting Members

Prime Video is set to Launch its First Unscripted Nigerian series, Last One Laughing, this July | Here is what to expect

#BBNaijaReunion: Chomzy & Eloswag talk about their fall out

Culture, Poise & Elegance - How the BBNaija Level Up HMs Pulled Up for Tonight’s Reunion Show

#BBNaijaReunion Recap: Giddyfia's Triangle Situationship, GrooPhy & the Rumour that Caused a Rift

#BBNaijaReunion: Doyin, Allysyn & Adekunle had a lot to get off their chest

In the final episode of the Big Brother Naija “Level Up” reunion show, Ebuka starts by addressing Beauty and Bella’s strained relationship. They both give share their different sides to the story and also give reasons as to why they are not friends.

It was also an opportunity for Bryann and Ilebaye to talk about their misgivings about each other.

See the recap of the main talking points below:

