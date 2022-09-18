Annie Idibia & Isabella Were Out Last Night as the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo

Last night, at the unveiling of the MAC x Tiwa Savage signature lipstick collaboration, actress Annie Idibia‘s date was her daughter Isabella and they came through looking chic.

The dress code said “Savage” and Annie came through with an all white ensemble, save her green crop top and handbag; while Isabella wore a balmain jacket, black jean skirts, and a pair of sneakers.

Check on it!

