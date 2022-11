2Baba and Annie Idibia stepped out in coordinating Arab outfits for the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) closing film “Almajiri” after-party.

They made a striking fashion statement that fit the Northern theme of the premiere. Annie stars in the film alongside Alexx Ekubo, Segun Arinze, Ayo Makun, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Jide Kosoko and Rahama Sadau to mention a few.

See the sweet photos below.