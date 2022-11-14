Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Olamide Olowe of Topicals is the Youngest Black Woman to Raise $10m in Funding!

Beauty

Yes! You Can Recreate this Glory O. Kings 4C Bridal Inspired Updo

Beauty

This is How You Achieve Double-Braided Ponytails with 4C Hair, Thanks Nthabiseng Petlane

Beauty

All The Stunning Beauty Looks From the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Lagos Premiere

Beauty

Get The Look: Check Out Adanna Madueke’s Take On the Yarn Twist Trend

Beauty

WATCH: Powede Awujo’s Morning Skincare Routine Is For That Perfect Glow

Beauty

Let Mufidah Mukhtar Show You How to Nail the Electric Blue Smokey Eye Look

Beauty BN TV Living

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Beauty Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

Beauty

Olamide Olowe of Topicals is the Youngest Black Woman to Raise $10m in Funding!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Topicals

Olamide Olowe, the 26-year-old co-founder of the skincare brand Topicals, has become the youngest Black woman to raise $10 million in funding, according to Forbes.

Olamide co-founded Topicals two years ago when she was 24, to make safe, effective products for all skin tones. She spent much of her childhood dealing with skin conditions like hyperpigmentation, boils, and ingrown hairs. Topicals is now the fastest-growing skincare brand at Sephora, with a 675% increase in sales every year. In August 2020, the brand raised $2.6 million in funding, making Olamide the youngest Black woman ever to raise more than $2m in venture funding, per the Forbes report.

On Thursday, Topicals announced that it had raised $10 million in a Series A round led by the venture capital firm CAVU Consumer Partners.

Olamide also shared the news on her Instagram page and talked about how far Topicals has come in the last two years. She also thanked her team and investors, including Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Hannah Bronfman, and Jay Z’s Marcy Venture Fund for working with her to build the brand:

Raising millions and the bar at the same time 🥂 Excited to announce @Topicals $10M Series A led by CAVU Consumer Partners. In just 2 years, Topicals stats include:

📈675% year over year revenue growth
📈 Fastest growing skincare brand at Sephora
📈 1 product sold every minute this year
📈 $100K donated to mental health orgs

Thank you to the spottie hotties, my team, and our investors like Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Hannah Bronfman, and Jay Z’s Marcy Venture Fund for working alongside me to build a category-defining brand.

While speaking with Forbes, Olamide, who also appeared in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2022, shared her top three tips for building a brand that people fall in love with quickly.

  • Identify your purpose and your brand ethos, and stick to them.
  • Don’t shy away from culture.
  • Find true partners that share your vision and support your mission.

And her advice for young people with an entrepreneurial drive is not to hesitate to get started. She says, “If you psych yourself out, even just a little bit, you won’t do it.” Don’t even think about what you can’t do. Just ask, “Why not me?”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Dogmatism is A Major Problem in Nigerian Politics

Tiwa Savage is Making a Case for Sexual Freedom in “Loaded”

Adaugo Nwankpa: Opening the Floodgates – Exploring the Impact of the 2022 Floods in Nigeria

Be Transformed with the Catalyst: Why You Need to Know your Strengths

Dennis Isong: The Dynamism of Real Estate Investment
css.php