“Kofa,” “The Song Maiden,” and “Contraband” snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards – See Full List

The highly anticipated Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) week concluded with the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards! The organization, honouring the best in television and movies, aired the show on November 12. This year’s nominations included “Kofa,” “Contraband,” “Awaiting Trial,” and “No U-Turn.”

“Kofa” received six nominations and took home three awards: best feature film, best screenplay, and best actor. Nimo Loveline won Best Actress for her performance in “The Planters Plantation,” and Daniel Etim Effiong won Best Actor for his role in “Kofa.”

See the full list of winners below.