“Kofa,” “The Song Maiden,” and “Contraband” snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards – See Full List
The highly anticipated Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) week concluded with the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards! The organization, honouring the best in television and movies, aired the show on November 12. This year’s nominations included “Kofa,” “Contraband,” “Awaiting Trial,” and “No U-Turn.”
“Kofa” received six nominations and took home three awards: best feature film, best screenplay, and best actor. Nimo Loveline won Best Actress for her performance in “The Planters Plantation,” and Daniel Etim Effiong won Best Actor for his role in “Kofa.”
See the full list of winners below.
Shorts Competition
Best Student Short – “Tales of the Browbeaten”
Best Animation – “The Song Maiden”
Best Short – “Contraband“
Documentary Competition
Best Documentary – “No U-Turn“
Fiction Competition
Audience Choice Award – “Choke”
Best Female Performance – Nimo Loveline in “The Planters Plantation”
Best Male Performance – Daniel Etim Effiong in “Kofa”
Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film – ARDA’s “Beckma”
Best Screenplay – Jude Idada in “Kofa”
Best Director – Bahador Zamani in “Requinto”
Best Feature Film – “Kofa“
International Competition
Best International Animation – “Afro Algorithms”
Best International Short Film – “Agogo”
Best International Documentary – “Dream’s Gate“