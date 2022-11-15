Connect with us

Movies & TV

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards – See Full List

7 hours ago

The highly anticipated Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) week concluded with the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards! The organization, honouring the best in television and movies, aired the show on November 12. This year’s nominations included “Kofa,” “Contraband,” “Awaiting Trial,” and “No U-Turn.”

“Kofa” received six nominations and took home three awards: best feature film, best screenplay, and best actor. Nimo Loveline won Best Actress for her performance in “The Planters Plantation,” and Daniel Etim Effiong won Best Actor for his role in “Kofa.”

See the full list of winners below.

Shorts Competition

Best Student Short – “Tales of the Browbeaten
Best Animation – “The Song Maiden
Best Short – “Contraband

Documentary Competition

Best Documentary – “No U-Turn

Fiction Competition 

Audience Choice Award – “Choke
Best Female Performance – Nimo Loveline in “The Planters Plantation
Best Male Performance – Daniel Etim Effiong in “Kofa
Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film – ARDA’s “Beckma
Best Screenplay – Jude Idada in “Kofa
Best Director – Bahador Zamani in “Requinto
Best Feature Film – “Kofa

International Competition

Best International Animation – “Afro Algorithms
Best International Short Film – “Agogo
Best International Documentary – “Dream’s Gate

