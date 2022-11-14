AY & Mabel Makun Brought Their Love to the “Almajiri” Premiere at AFRIFF

Connect with us

Mabel Makun attended the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) to support her hubby, AY Makun. The couple looked stunning on the red carpet for the festival’s closing film, “Almajiri,” on November 11.

Stepping out for the screening of “Almajiri,” in which AY Makun doubles as an actor and executive producer, the duo posed for adorable photos on the red carpet. Mabel wore a long pastel pink gown with a matching floor-length cape designed by House of Julyet Peters, while AY wore a special turban, gown, and burnoose replicating the look of an Emir.

Check out photos of AY & Mabel Makun at the screening of “Almajiri” at the film festival below:

