Toka McBaror’s “Almajiri” Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

The cast of “Almajiri” reunited last week for the film’s screening as part of the 2022 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.

The event brought out director Toka McBaror and actors Alexx Ekubo, Segun Arinze, Ayo Makun who is also the Executive Producer, Annie Idibia, and Rahama Sadau. Based on true-life events, the movie is centred on the Almajiri system prevalent in northern Nigeria.

Asabe Madaki, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Jide Kosoko, Adam ‘Baba Ado’ Zango, Ali Nuhu, Saeed ‘Funky Mallam’ Mohammed, Rosemary Afuwape, Segun ‘Lafup’ Ogundipe, Lawrence ‘Seyi Law’ Aletile, and Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry make up the rest of the “Almajiri” cast.

The film took home 12 awards at the 2022 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, including Best Art Director, Best Movie Director, Best Actor, Best Film Editing, and many more.