Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

#BNMeetTheStar: Adédojà Adéyemí on Starring in "Anikulapo" & Her Personal Style

Check out the star-studded premiere of Showmax's "Flawsome"

Tonto Dikeh talks Politics, Losing Her Step Mum & Relationship with God in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

Celebrities' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Premiere Slay – Or Not!

EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong'o & Winston Duke on Art Imitating Life in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Uzoamaka Aniunoh on Starring in "Diiche" & What to Expect from the Series

RMD, Funke Akindele Bello, Mike Afolarin & Genoveva Umeh star in Netflix's Young Adult Series "Far From Home" | Exclusive Photos + Teaser

Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2022

Toka McBaror’s “Almajiri” Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The cast of “Almajiri” reunited last week for the film’s screening as part of the 2022 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.

The event brought out director Toka McBaror and actors Alexx Ekubo, Segun Arinze, Ayo Makun who is also the Executive Producer, Annie Idibia, and Rahama Sadau. Based on true-life events, the movie is centred on the Almajiri system prevalent in northern Nigeria.

Asabe Madaki, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Jide Kosoko, Adam ‘Baba Ado’ Zango, Ali Nuhu, Saeed ‘Funky Mallam’ Mohammed, Rosemary Afuwape, Segun ‘Lafup’ Ogundipe, Lawrence ‘Seyi Law’ Aletile, and Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry make up the rest of the “Almajiri” cast.

The film took home 12 awards at the 2022 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, including Best Art Director, Best Movie Director, Best Actor, Best Film Editing, and many more.

See the stylish cast at the AFRIFF screening below:

