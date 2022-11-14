Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Connect with us

Movies & TV

 on

Daniel Etim Effiong won the award for Best Actor, for his performance in Jude Idada‘s film “Kofa,” at the Globe Awards of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2022.

He plays Wale, one of eight people who wake up in their underwear locked in a room, in the psychological thriller. All they can recall are their names. They struggle to remember who they are, where they are, and why they are there as, one by one, an armed man enters to pick them out. By organising their thoughts, they can devise a strategy to avoid the armed man and escape.

 

The Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film went to ARDA’s “Beckma,” Orimz‘s “Choke” won the Audience Choice award, and “The Song Maiden” won the award for Best Animation.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.


