Osas Ighodaro, Funke Akindele Bello, Toolz... the Stars Came Out to Celebrate Tiwa Savage's Signature Lipstick Collaboration with M.A.C

The evening of September 9th saw superstar singer/songwriter Tiwa Savage, exclusively launch her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, making her Africa’s first MAC Maker.

To celebrate the launch, MAC x Tiwa Savage hosted some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities and influencers to officially unveil what the music star called “the perfect shade of red lipstick to inspire everyone to ignite their most beautiful, bold, fearless and confident self.”

It was an evening of good vibes with hosts Eni and Kaylah Oniwo, and great music from DJ Big N at Kaly Restaurant in VI, Lagos.

See who was there and what they wore below:

