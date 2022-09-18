Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro, Funke Akindele Bello, Toolz... the Stars Came Out to Celebrate Tiwa Savage's Signature Lipstick Collaboration with M.A.C

BNxVillaMonument: Chills, Vibes and Everything Exotic! BellaNaija’s Olusola Gives us a Tour of Villa Monument Hotel

M.A.C x Tiwa Savage: Inside the Exclusive Launch of Africa’s First M.A.C Maker Signature Lipstick

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Paco Rabanne launches a new feminine fragrance, FAME

The ‘Girls with Period’ team Sign up Women and Girls to benefit from its pad stash project in Makoko

ICYMI: Here's what went down at the Monkey Shoulder’s PressPlay Concert

Guinness Smooth hosted the Big Brother Naija Housemates to a Fun Retro Party | See Photos

Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

Nigeria’s Female Birmingham 2022 Medallists were celebrated at the “She is Greatness” Dinner

The evening of September 9th saw superstar singer/songwriter Tiwa Savage, exclusively launch her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, making her Africa’s first MAC Maker.

To celebrate the launch, MAC x Tiwa Savage hosted some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities and influencers to officially unveil what the music star called “the perfect shade of red lipstick to inspire everyone to ignite their most beautiful, bold, fearless and confident self.”

It was an evening of good vibes with hosts Eni and Kaylah Oniwo, and great music from DJ Big N at Kaly Restaurant in VI, Lagos.

See who was there and what they wore below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Funke Akindele Bello and Tiwa Savage

Funke Akindele Bello

Osas Ighodaro

Annie Idibia and daugter Isabella

Idia Aisien

Kaylah Oniwo

Toolz

Sophia Momodu and Ozinna Anumudu

Sophia Momodu

Mo Cheddah

Mo Cheddah

Taymesan

Eni

Eki Ogunbor

Eki Ogunbor and Isabella Peters

Enado Odigie

Bolanle Olukanni

Priscilla Ojo

Steve Chuks

Arese Ugwu

Collette Otusheso

Stephanie Busari

Eniafe Momodu

Collette Otusheso, Fade Ogunro, Stephanie Busari

Enado Odigie, Tola Odunsi

L-R: Priscilla Ojo, Linda Osifo, Tolu Bally, Enado Odigie, Tola Odunsi

