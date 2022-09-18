Connect with us

BNxVillaMonument: Chills, Vibes and Everything Exotic! BellaNaija’s Olusola Gives us a Tour of Villa Monument Hotel

Osas Ighodaro, Funke Akindele Bello, Toolz... the Stars Came Out to Celebrate Tiwa Savage's Signature Lipstick Collaboration with M.A.C

M.A.C x Tiwa Savage: Inside the Exclusive Launch of Africa’s First M.A.C Maker Signature Lipstick

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Paco Rabanne launches a new feminine fragrance, FAME

The ‘Girls with Period’ team Sign up Women and Girls to benefit from its pad stash project in Makoko

ICYMI: Here's what went down at the Monkey Shoulder’s PressPlay Concert

Guinness Smooth hosted the Big Brother Naija Housemates to a Fun Retro Party | See Photos

Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

Nigeria’s Female Birmingham 2022 Medallists were celebrated at the “She is Greatness” Dinner

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers! It’s Olusola here, and I have such exciting news💃🏾

From Monday, September 19th to Wednesday September 21st, I will be at the Villa Monument Hotel to give you a tour of the prestigious hotel.

I know Lagos can be such a stressful city sometimes (or maybe most times) and you just want to cool off and relax away from all the noise and hustle.

Well, you don’t have to wait till the end of the year or some special occasion to do that; you can have a complete home away from home experience at Villa Monument.

Villa Monument is a luxury boutique hotel in the upscale Victoria Island neighborhood in Lagos. The hotel features a purpose built conference room, fitness center, private garden terrace and an exclusive lounge for guests to relax and unwind, while enjoying their selection of drinks and canapés.

The name Villa Monument was born out of a conscious effort to bring a different dynamic to the hotel industry across West Africa and the globe.

Fun Fact: All the rooms are custom-designed to showcase select cultures from around the world, a first of its kind in Africa!

If you are wondering if it’s a good choice for your staycation, conference, meetings, etc, follow me on @bellanaijaonline for the next three days as I bring you a tour of the hotel. You can also follow my journey on Instagram with the hashtags – #BNxvillamonumentvi #Villamonumentvi #355lifestyle #BNtravel

Ready or not? Here I come! So sit tight and let’s ride together.

Ciao!

