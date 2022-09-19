Join the 10th Anniversary edition of the African Fashion and Design Week 2022: The Gateway to Style, Innovation & Trends | October 14th & 15th

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Bluepearl Services International, organizers of African Fashion and Design Week New York, Los Angeles, Nairobi and Lagos is pleased to announce that African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) 10th Anniversary Edition will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on October 14th and 15th, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. After the past years of success, the 10th Anniversary Edition promises to be even more awesome.

For the past ten (10) years, Bluepearl Services International through African Fashion and Design Week, has continuously showcased Africa in the most positive light through the creativity of her fashion designers, established platforms for networking and celebrating each other in the African Fashion Industry to mention a few.

Each year, African Fashion and Design Week draws international stockists, visitors, fashion entrepreneurs, super models, industry professionals, local and international media to preview the looks that will define the continent’s fashion trends

AFDW 2022 – 10th Anniversary Edition under the theme “Imagine, Inspire, Ignite”, will showcase the magnificence of Africa through the creativity of her fashion designers as well as the best in International fashion and design. It will feature

Runway Showcase with collections from leading established and emerging designers across Africa, Europe and USA
The annual African Icon of Hope Awards
The Business of Fashion Seminar
The Trade exhibition.

Photo Credit:

Model: Grace Modi (Sudan/USA)

Designer: Londa Msanii (USA)

Makeup Artist: CE Eaton (USA)

 Photographer: Darron Whitsett (USA)

Photo Assistant: Nyasia Wilson & Cindy (USA)

Enquiries: W- www.africanfashiondw.com or call P: +234 8055479343

