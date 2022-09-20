Connect with us

Events

Campari Passion Project Live: Get Ready to Experience T-Classic’s World at Hard Rock Cafe | October 8th

Events Scoop

Caps Lock is Shutting Down Abuja with Extreme Fun, Vibes & Music | September 24th

Events

Join the 10th Anniversary edition of the African Fashion and Design Week 2022: The Gateway to Style, Innovation & Trends | October 14th & 15th

Events

Osas Ighodaro, Funke Akindele Bello, Toolz... the Stars Came Out to Celebrate Tiwa Savage's Signature Lipstick Collaboration with M.A.C

Events

BNxVillaMonument: Chills, Vibes and Everything Exotic! BellaNaija’s Olusola Gives us a Tour of Villa Monument Hotel

Events

M.A.C x Tiwa Savage: Inside the Exclusive Launch of Africa’s First M.A.C Maker Signature Lipstick

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Paco Rabanne launches a new feminine fragrance, FAME

Events

The ‘Girls with Period’ team Sign up Women and Girls to benefit from its pad stash project in Makoko

Events

ICYMI: Here's what went down at the Monkey Shoulder’s PressPlay Concert

Events

Campari Passion Project Live: Get Ready to Experience T-Classic’s World at Hard Rock Cafe | October 8th

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Passion Project Live: T-Classic’s World, will see lovers of Campari and T-Classic get the opportunity to play a starring role in an event like Lagos has never seen before.

Campari Nigeria will host the first live experience of their Passion Project campaign; a platform dedicated to showcasing the work of up-and-coming artists in the fields of film, music, and fashion. As a champion of the arts, Campari created Passion Project to invest in, support and promote a new wave of creative African talent – in collaboration with MTV Base, Afrobeats icon 2Baba, and featuring afrobeat’s new-kids-on-the-block T-Classic, GoodGirl LA and Oxlade.

Campari is building on its reputation as a champion of the rich pool of talent in the afrobeats industry by playing host to guests for a spectacular evening complete with immersive experiences in music, style, and art.

Passion Project Live: T-Classic’s World will take place on October 8 at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, but guests shouldn’t expect it to be the same Hard Rock Cafe that they are familiar with. Campari will transform the space into T-Classic’s world, outfitting the venue as a set location for a music video that will be shot LIVE on the night featuring the audience, who’ll also get to enjoy a special appearance by Afrobeats OG 2Baba.

“Since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, we now have the chance to engage with audiences on a much larger scale, and we intend to make each experience unforgettable for every single guest on the night and long after.” Said a spokesperson for the Campari Nigeria squad.

Free tickets are available, however there is a cap of just 300 attendees. Visit the sign-up link for the event.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How to Filter Noise from Voice of Reasoning

BN Book Review: Gasp by Theresa Ebi Tobuyei | Review by The BookLady NG

Should Auctioning Off Traffic Offenders’ Cars Be a Thing?

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months
css.php