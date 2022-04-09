Wizkid, Tems & Justin Beiber’s Remix of “Essence” Gets Billboard Music Awards Nod

Wizkid, Tems, and Justin Bieber have all been nominated for the Billboard Music Awards 2022 for their remix of the hit song “Essence.”

“Essence” was nominated for “Top R&B Song Finalists” alongside other talents such as Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Giveon, and Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd received the most nominations (17 in all), including top artist, top male artist, and top Hot 100 artist. His collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”, is nominated for six awards. Doja Cat is the most nominated female finalist, with 14 nominations, including top artist, top female artist, and top Hot 100 artist. She is closely followed by Justin Bieber, Ye (formerly Kanye West), and Olivia Rodrigo, who each have 13 nominations.

For the first time since 2019, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.