Tobi Bakre, Falz, Dorathy Bachor, Toni Tones & Mercy Aigbe Unveiled as the Leading Cast of GREOH Studios’ 2022 Film “Brotherhood”

Jade Osiberu‘s film and TV production company GREOH Studios has announced the cast of its latest film “Brotherhood“.

The crime-action thriller about twin brothers on opposite sides of the law features a fine blend of some of Nollywood’s most talented new faces alongside industry veterans such as Basketmouth, OC Ukeje, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Falz, Omawunmi, Tobi Bakre, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mercy Aigbe, Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo and Boma Akpofure.

Jade Osiberu is heading the production team while Loukman Ali, the Ugandan director of the critically acclaimed “The Girl in the Yellow Jumper“, will be directing “Brotherhood.”

Brotherhood promises adrenaline-fuelled action sequences to like never seen before in Nollywood with an emotionally-grounded story exploring familiar themes like the bonds of family, betrayal, and love. Ali is joined by a pan-African production crew

that stretches from West Africa to East Africa and Southern Africa: cinematographers, sound engineers, stunt coordinators, pyrotechnics from Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa have been flown into the country tasked to deliver an African blockbuster.

In a statement released earlier today, director Loukman Ali expressed his excitement about directing his first Nollywood feature.

I’m elated to be making Brotherhood and working with Jade Osiberu who’s proven to be one of the most audacious filmmakers on the continent. I hope this film opens up doors for more partnerships between African filmmakers. This is the beginning of many firsts for African cinema. We are taking risks and hope to excel. The Nigerian audience and Africans at large should expect a Nollywood high stakes crime-action thriller like never before.

“Brotherhood” follows GREOH Studio’s goal of making ambitious films that mirror the Nigerian experience. “Our plan with GREOH studios has always been to make challenging films that explore diverse genres while still rooted in true African storytelling,” Jade Osiberu, the film’s producer and founder of GREOH Studios, said when contacted for comments. “For Brotherhood, we are excited to partner with a multifaceted artist and filmmaker from Uganda. Loukman is incredibly talented and he’s poured out his heart and skills into making this film. Our audience will be thrilled and proud of what we have in store for them.”

Brotherhood premieres in cinemas on July 8, 2022, and in an unprecedented move will be distributed by Genesis Pictures.