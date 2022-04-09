Connect with us

10 Times Idris And Sabrina Dhowre Elba's Sweet Love Was Picture Perfect

Movies & TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Idris Elba and his wife of four years, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, are madly in love, and it shows in every photo they take together.

On Tuesday, the People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive made it a family affair at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the world premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” His wife Sabrina Dhowre and daughter Isan were in attendance to show their support.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Idris wore a short-sleeved button-down shirt with a white design and blue trim to the event. Sabrina was stunning in a yellow gown with a white underlay. Isan dressed down for the evening with an olive green crop top and matching skirt!

In the past few months, Idris and Sabrina have been on our radar. One of the most memorable parts was their steamy Valentine’s Day post. The pair married in the romantic Moroccan city of Marrakesh in April 2019.

They sure know how to make love look oh-so-good! These are a few of our favourites photos and moments of them.

1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

4.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

5.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

6.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

9.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

We know this union will last forever because look how cute they are!
