Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Los Angeles’ glittering nightlife played host to the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The celebrities shone brightly on the red carpet as they flaunted their extravagant outfits.

Hosted by Trevor Noah the event saw in attendance the biggest names in music: Angelique Kidjo, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Black Coffee, Cynthia Erivo, Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Check out the breathtaking looks at the 2022 Grammys below.

Angelique Kidjo

Trevor Noah

Laverne Cox

 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

 

Tiffany Haddish

 

Doja Cat

 

Chloe Bailey

 

Cynthia Erivo

 

Jazmine Sullivan

 

Olivia Rodrigo

Lady Gaga

Questlove

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Justin and Hailey Bieber

BTS

Billy Porter

 

Yola

Carrie Underwood

H.E.R

