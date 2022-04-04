Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Los Angeles’ glittering nightlife played host to the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The celebrities shone brightly on the red carpet as they flaunted their extravagant outfits.

Hosted by Trevor Noah the event saw in attendance the biggest names in music: Angelique Kidjo, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Black Coffee, Cynthia Erivo, Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Check out the breathtaking looks at the 2022 Grammys below.

Angelique Kidjo

Trevor Noah

Laverne Cox

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Tiffany Haddish

Doja Cat

Chloe Bailey

Cynthia Erivo

Jazmine Sullivan

Olivia Rodrigo