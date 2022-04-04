Events
Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys
Los Angeles’ glittering nightlife played host to the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The celebrities shone brightly on the red carpet as they flaunted their extravagant outfits.
Hosted by Trevor Noah the event saw in attendance the biggest names in music: Angelique Kidjo, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Black Coffee, Cynthia Erivo, Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish and more.
Check out the breathtaking looks at the 2022 Grammys below.
Angelique Kidjo
View this post on Instagram
Trevor Noah
View this post on Instagram
Laverne Cox
View this post on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
View this post on Instagram
Tiffany Haddish
View this post on Instagram
Doja Cat
View this post on Instagram
Chloe Bailey
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo
View this post on Instagram
Jazmine Sullivan
View this post on Instagram