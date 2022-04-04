Tiffany Haddish Stunned in Glamorous Looks at The 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas over the weekend, making it one of the final award ceremonies of the season. Last night’s ceremony, which paid homage to music’s biggest stars, had no shortage of glitz and glamour.

Cue in Tiffany Haddish, one of the most stylish celebrities this awards season, who has undoubtedly, owned every red carpet she has stepped on. And we can’t forget her statement-making after-party looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)

On this year’s Grammys red carpet, Tiffany dazzled in a Prada gold sequin one-shoulder gown with a statement bow on one side, which fell into a long train. She further sparkled up her look with Norman Silverman jewels, including a pair of star earrings.

For the Grammy’s after-party, Tiffany opted for a Dolce & Gabbana look. The ensemble featured an orange and black exaggerated shoulder blazer featuring asymmetric buttons. Tiffany paired the blazer with black shorts, matching sheer tights and black pumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)

The perfect complement to Tiffany’s head-turning looks? She added waves to her platinum blonde pixie cut, leaving attention to her soft glam makeup.

Credits

Styling: @waymanandmicah

Outfits: @dolcegabbana @prada

Photography: @mr_dadams

Hair: @hair4kicks

Makeup: @kilprity

Jewels: @normansilverman

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle