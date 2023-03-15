BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish stole the show as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party- an A-list gathering that celebrated the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

The style star donned a vibrant metallic Zuhair Murad dress featuring a ruched bodice and a plunging neckline. The shimmering piece graced the floor with a pleated skirt with two thigh-high slits. The flowy number is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Masterminded by styling duo Wayman and Micah, Tiffany completed her look with dainty earrings and gold strappy heels.

The beauty styled her signature platinum blond pixie cut into finger waves that framed her face and accentuated her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Credits

Styling: @waymanandmicah_

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

Photography: @mr_dadams

Dress: @zuhairmuradofficial