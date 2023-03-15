Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

This Dress Says Yes, I Am Here — Tems Tells Harper’s BAZAAR About Her First Oscars

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Style

It's All About Making Edgy Fashion Statements With Juliette Foxx On This Week In Style

News Promotions Style

Step Up Your Style Game: Discover Paddy Clothing's Luxury Men's Store

Style

Idris & Sabrina Elba Served Head-Turning Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Let’s Be Honest, Tems Won Red Carpet Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Style

Check Out Nomcebo Zikode's Dashing Outfits At Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish stole the show as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party- an A-list gathering that celebrated the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

The style star donned a vibrant metallic Zuhair Murad dress featuring a ruched bodice and a plunging neckline. The shimmering piece graced the floor with a pleated skirt with two thigh-high slits. The flowy number is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Masterminded by styling duo Wayman and Micah, Tiffany completed her look with dainty earrings and gold strappy heels.

The beauty styled her signature platinum blond pixie cut into finger waves that framed her face and accentuated her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

 

Credits

Styling: @waymanandmicah_

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

Photography: @mr_dadams

Dress: @zuhairmuradofficial 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Adeyeye Oluwanifemi: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php