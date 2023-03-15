Connect with us

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Style

This Dress Says Yes, I Am Here — Tems Tells Harper’s BAZAAR About Her First Oscars

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Style

It's All About Making Edgy Fashion Statements With Juliette Foxx On This Week In Style

News Promotions Style

Step Up Your Style Game: Discover Paddy Clothing's Luxury Men's Store

Style

Idris & Sabrina Elba Served Head-Turning Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Let’s Be Honest, Tems Won Red Carpet Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Style

Check Out Nomcebo Zikode's Dashing Outfits At Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Published

1 second ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sazi_Hills (@fashion_53)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARRY ODUM (@charryfabtory)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Adeyeye Oluwanifemi: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php