BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Nailed The Afro-Modernist Style In 2023?

When you blend African wax prints with contemporary silhouettes, you unveil a distinctive style known as Afro-modernism. In this category, we’ll showcase influencers and celebrities whose aesthetics revolve around seamlessly blending, mixing and matching, creating a unique and fresh fashion aesthetic.

Unfazed by convention, these style stars embraced African print textiles, shaping their aesthetics around them. Their daring approach resulted in head-turning ensembles and unique pairings, establishing a distinctive niche in the fashion influencer realm.

Dominating the Instagram scene with their Afro-modernist feeds and vibrant aesthetics, these style mavens have carved out a space of their own. Join us in welcoming our curated list of the Best Dressed Afro-Modernist Influencers for 2023.

Serwaa Amihere 

Nancy Isime

Rutie B

Obiamaka Onyema

Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah

Anita Akua Akuffo

Cookie Tee

Hawa Magaji

Opeyemi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your Afro-Modernist Style Star of 2023.

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.

 

 

 

 

 

