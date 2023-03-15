Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

Kenyan Olympian rugby sevens player cum chef and TikTok Top Creator – Dennis Ombachi shows us how to make a yummy and nutritious meal of Matumbo (Tripe), Managu & Ugali for the family.

“Omba” as he is fondly called, picked up cooking as a hobby during his travels to different countries for rugby tournaments. It was a way for him to let out the stream he felt from dealing with bipolar disorder, the pressure of sportsmanship and recovery from multiple surgeries. He decided to start sharing his cooking on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent curfew and has since amassed his millionth following.

Watch how this fascinating self-taught chef puts the delicious meal together in the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ombachi Dennis (@the_roamingchef)

