See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Hemlines above the knee draw attention to a women’s beauty asset on the lower end – her gorgeous legs. They are comfortable in hot climates and easier to maintain. You can cramp a bunch of them into a tiny box for a trip requiring multiple changes of clothes. Contrary to popular opinion, short outfits aren’t limited to tall ladies with long legs, anyone can rock them, it’s a matter of preference and style.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

