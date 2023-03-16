Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Living Style

Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Yoliswa Mqoco Is About Self-Love & Freedom Of Expression In Fashion

Style

This Dress Says Yes, I Am Here — Tems Tells Harper’s BAZAAR About Her First Oscars

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Style

It's All About Making Edgy Fashion Statements With Juliette Foxx On This Week In Style

News Promotions Style

Step Up Your Style Game: Discover Paddy Clothing's Luxury Men's Store

Style

Idris & Sabrina Elba Served Head-Turning Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Hemlines above the knee draw attention to a women’s beauty asset on the lower end – her gorgeous legs. They are comfortable in hot climates and easier to maintain. You can cramp a bunch of them into a tiny box for a trip requiring multiple changes of clothes. Contrary to popular opinion, short outfits aren’t limited to tall ladies with long legs, anyone can rock them, it’s a matter of preference and style.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨nonnimoyo (@nonnimoyo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabella_edem (@isabella_edem1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayet Rida (@hayet.rida)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic Anosike (@ritadominic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AtHomeWithLesh (@athomewithlesh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tife🤩😍😍 (@tifemiiiiii)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sweet Ope (@switope)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @reniabina

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php