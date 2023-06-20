10 Sizzling Recipes Hilda Baci Shared Before The Cook-a-thon | WATCH

Connect with us

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci, is the ambitious culinary expert who embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual currently held by Indian chef Lata Tondon for her 2019 – 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs long cooking marathon in Rewa, India.

Before taking on this challenge, Hilda had excelled at her passion for cooking as a chef, restauranteur, and digital content creator. She also won the maiden edition of the “Jollof Faceoff” competition in August 2021.

Hilda was officially confirmed to have broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) on Tuesday 13th June 2023 by the global authority on record-breaking achievements since 1955 Guinness World Records.

Cooking over 100 pots of food from Thursday 11th May 2023 till Monday 15th May 2023 and putting Nigerian cuisine on the global map, Hilda Baci now holds this prestigious world record.

Join us as we explore some of her yummy recipe vlogs in this feature. Keep scrolling and hit the ▶ buttons below for a relaxing and informative binge:

1. Seafood Okro

2. The Perfect Stew

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

3. Ofe Nsala

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

4. Creamy Jollof Pasta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

5. Sunrise Tequila

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

6. Ofada Sauce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

7. Strawberry Flavoured Popcorn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

8. Crispy Butterfly Prawns

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

9. Edikaikong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Myfood By Hilda Baci (@myfoodbyhilda)

10. Smoky Nigerian Jollof

