Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Davido Perform “Feel” & “Unavailable” at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Concert

BN TV

Qing Madi Opens Up About the Experience that led to 'See Finish' on the 'Jenni Speaks' Podcast

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Director Sam Hargrave Shares Insights on "Extraction 2" and Whether There's a Potential Franchise

BN TV Living

This Chicken Sandwich Recipe from Ify's Kitchen is Perfect When You Need a Quick Snack

BN TV

Is it wrong to be in love with a best friend and not say? Akah Nnani & Bolanle Olukanni discuss in New Vlog

BN TV Living

This is How Diana Eneje Spent Her Vacation in Mauritius | Watch Her New Vlog

BN TV Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr takes on the Alphabet Challenge with Tomike Adeoye | Watch

BN TV Living

Simple Hacks to Prevent Your Food from Going Bad, According to Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Chizzy & Doyin talk about their Growth & Friendship on the Latest Episode of “Doyin’s Corner”

BN TV Living

Personal Finance Expert Jennifer Awirigwe Shares Strategies for Financial Wellness in 2023 & Beyond

BN TV

Watch Davido Perform “Feel” & “Unavailable” at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Concert

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Nigerian singer and Afrobeats star Davido thrilled fans at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ concert.

The singer took to the stage to perform “Feel” and “Unavailable”, two of the many hit songs from his “Timeless” album.

The Juneteenth concert, which was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, was produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Celebrated every June 19, the Juneteenth holiday is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States of America.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers

Rita Chidinma: Celebrating Our Heroes This Father’s Day
css.php