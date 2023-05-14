A Week’s Worth Of Minimalist Yet Très Chic Outfit Ideas From Hilda Baci

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian Chef, Restauranteur, and digital content creator Hilda Baci. With her curvy figure, beautiful brown skin, and minimalistic approach to fashion, this style star elegantly rocks every outfit.

For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Hilda’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a 3-piece pantsuit with a ponytail, simple pieces of jewellery and heels

Tuesday

Style a black bodycon midi dress with a black bag, an ombre grey bob and colourful stiletto heels. Add on some simple jewellery and sunnies

Ditch the dress for a peach mini skirt paired with a sheer white top on an evening outing

Wednesday

Rock a poppin’ fuschia pink mini dress with transparent heels, a neutral bag and superb large-sized cornrows. Accessorise with bold gold earrings, a wristwatch, bracelets and sunnies

Thursday

With hair let down in large curls, wear a beautiful skin print cropped top on ripped denim with side slits

Switch into a sultry halterneck mini dress paired with strappy offwhite sandals for an evening outing

Friday

Pair figure-hugging print pants with a white origamic bodycon crop top, nude bag and shoes.

Saturday

Stay fashionable at home and enjoy cooking some of your favourite meals in a flattering red mini dress paired with freshly styled hair extensions

or step out for an Owambe in a sultry asymmetrical lace dress with matching Gele.

Sunday

Rock a figure-hugging full-length white dress with a sultry side slit

or a black mini dress with white fur details

Credit: @hildabaci

