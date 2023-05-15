BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae’s Chanel Cruise Show Look is One For The Books!

Connect with us

For its Cruise 2024 collection, Chanel mounted their fashion show in Planet Hollywood, Los Angeles, attracting celebrity power — paying homage to the decades-long history between the luxury label and the City of Angels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Among its star-studded list was multihyphenate Issa Rae, who sat front row in head-to-toe Chanel. As expected, the actress, writer and producer delivered a sartorial moment that evoked elegance, masterminded by stylist Felicia Leatherwood.

The outfit featured a patterned grey and peach dress with metallic embellishments and a pearl-strung belt anchored by the iconic double-C logo.

Issa’s makeup look drew inspiration from the dress she wore and the setting of Los Angeles, her hometown. Warm bronze, peachy berry and blush tones lend themselves to a California sunset-inspired aesthetic. The beauty paired the look with a braided updo.

 

Credits

Photography: @coreytenold
Outfit: @chanelofficial via @therealwourivice
Makeup: @joannasimkin
Hair@lovingyourhair
Nails@eriishizu

