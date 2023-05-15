BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae’s Chanel Cruise Show Look is One For The Books!

For its Cruise 2024 collection, Chanel mounted their fashion show in Planet Hollywood, Los Angeles, attracting celebrity power — paying homage to the decades-long history between the luxury label and the City of Angels.

Among its star-studded list was multihyphenate Issa Rae, who sat front row in head-to-toe Chanel. As expected, the actress, writer and producer delivered a sartorial moment that evoked elegance, masterminded by stylist Felicia Leatherwood.

The outfit featured a patterned grey and peach dress with metallic embellishments and a pearl-strung belt anchored by the iconic double-C logo.

Issa’s makeup look drew inspiration from the dress she wore and the setting of Los Angeles, her hometown. Warm bronze, peachy berry and blush tones lend themselves to a California sunset-inspired aesthetic. The beauty paired the look with a braided updo.

Credits

Photography: @coreytenold

Outfit: @chanelofficial via @therealwourivice

Makeup: @joannasimkin

Hair: @lovingyourhair

Nails: @eriishizu