These Were The Most Alluring Beauty Looks At The 8th AMVCA

While dresses are often the most talked about elements from red carpet events, history has shown that the beauty looks are of equal importance. It’s the icing on the cake, the finishing touch that takes a look from lovely to memorable. A great outfit without equally great hair, makeup and overall grooming would not hit home.

With a few days away from the biggest night in the African Movie Industry, let’s take a look at some of the most alluring beauty looks at the 8th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Osas Ighodaro

Bonang Matheba

Denola Grey

Adesua Etomi Wellington

Tope Tedela

Toke Makinwa

Kehinde Bankole

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer

Natasha Akide

Nengi Hampson

Victoria “Veekee” James

Oluwakemi Irinoye

Carolyna Hollinworth Hutchings

Bukunmi Oluwasina. O.

Rahama Sadau

Waje

Nonye Udeogu

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim

