These Were The Most Alluring Beauty Looks At The 8th AMVCA

Published

2 hours ago

 on

While dresses are often the most talked about elements from red carpet events, history has shown that the beauty looks are of equal importance. It’s the icing on the cake, the finishing touch that takes a look from lovely to memorable. A great outfit without equally great hair, makeup and overall grooming would not hit home.

With a few days away from the biggest night in the African Movie Industry, let’s take a look at some of the most alluring beauty looks at the 8th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Denola Grey

Adesua Etomi Wellington

Tope Tedela

Toke Makinwa

Kehinde Bankole

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEHINDE BANKOLE (@_kehindebankole)

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer

Natasha Akide

Nengi Hampson 

Victoria “Veekee” James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Oluwakemi Irinoye

Carolyna Hollinworth Hutchings

Bukunmi Oluwasina. O.

Rahama Sadau

Waje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waje (@officialwaje)

Nonye Udeogu

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim

Avatar photo

