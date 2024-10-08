Coréon Dú’s “African Beauty” Documentary to Premiere at BAFTA-Qualifying BUFF & AFRIFF

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

Emmy-nominated producer and creative director, Coréon Dú, is set to introduce his latest documentary, “African Beauty,” to the world. The film, which explores the African aesthetic and challenges misconceptions around African identity, will premiere at the British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) on October 20, followed by a showing at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November 2024.

Through interviews with over 30 creatives, “African Beauty” shines a spotlight on Africa’s diverse beauty, exploring the triumphs and challenges that come with defining the African aesthetic. Coréon Dú, driven by his personal experience of being told he didn’t “look African” due to his African and Portuguese heritage, set out to answer a profound question: “What does it mean to look African?”

“Since I can remember, growing up as a multicultural  person of African and Portuguese ancestry , I got repeatedly told I didn’t “look” like  the stereotypical ‘African’, which propelled me to ask myself: How does an African look, and where does this concept–or lack thereof–come from? These questions inspired me to start conversations with members of the African communities and the Diaspora, the more I learned, the more I felt compelled to produce this documentary,” Coréon explains.

Shot during the pandemic, “African Beauty” takes viewers on an exploration of Africa’s rich cultural diversity while confronting the dangers of categorising the continent’s 1.4 billion people under one image.

With Africa’s post-colonial history and globalisation shaping its modern identity, the film addresses how both Western media and Africa’s own historical events have contributed to limiting and homogenising African beauty. “ I hope this documentary serves as a conversation starter that will help building bridges between communities  and, above all, celebrates and honours the rich and cultural diversity of Africa,” says Coréon.

The documentary features insights from notable figures like Mozambican author Paulina Chiziane, Guinean-Portuguese supermodel Fernando Cabral, NEO2 Magazine editor Ángel Taranilla, and National Geographic explorer Dr. Steve Boyes.

This new project marks Coréon’s return to the big screen following his 2016 documentary “Bangaologia: The Science of Style,” which explored African fashion’s global influence.

See some stills from “African Beauty” documenatary:

