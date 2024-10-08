Trevor Noah Unveils His New Illustrated Book “Into The Uncut Grass”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African comedian, actor, and former TV host Trevor Noah has unveiled his latest literary work, “Into The Uncut Grass.” This illustrated story invites readers of all ages on a journey of connection, imagination, and self-discovery.

Following the success of his 2016 bestselling memoir “Born a Crime,” Trevor Noah now ventures into the realm of fables, crafting a tale that evokes the warmth and wisdom of beloved classics like The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse.

In collaboration with visionary artist Sabina Hahn, “Into The Uncut Grass” follows a young child’s adventure in a magical landscape, beyond the familiar world of home, discovering the joy of sharing, connection, and finding peace with the people we love.

Trevor Noah explains, “Into The Uncut Grass is an adventure story, but it’s also hopefully a reminder that we can get so much further together. It’s for families, yes, but it’s also for adults who need to tap back into the wonder of explorations, creativity and community.”

Watch Trevor Noah read some exccerpts from the book below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

