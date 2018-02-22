BellaNaija

Major! Lupita Nyongo’o Set to Star in & Produce Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime” Movie Adaptation

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is set to star in the movie adaptation of South African comedian Trevor Noah‘s book “Born A Crime“.

The book which is a memoir of Trevor’s life was released in 2016 and has spent 26 weeks on the bestseller list. Born A Crime also won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards.

Lupita made the revelation via her Instagram page. She wrote:

When I read @TrevorNoah‘s “Born A Crime,” I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime

  • iHeart! February 22, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Amazing news! Will definitely be watching. This book was “unputdownable”.

    Even though I’d read a friend’s copy. I still had to buy mine just so I could own it as well.

    I hope the feature captures the essence of the book.

    Kudos guys

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Tosin February 22, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    sweet collabo.
    i heard the book was fab.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Laude February 23, 2018 at 4:17 am

    This was the best audio book I ever listened to. Trevor did not read that book, he performed it. I would be listening while driving and have pictures of the events and SA in my mind even though i have never been to SA. I learned a lot about apathied from that book so much that the next book I read was Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom.

    Love this! 4 Reply
