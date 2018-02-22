Major! Lupita Nyongo’o Set to Star in & Produce Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime” Movie Adaptation

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is set to star in the movie adaptation of South African comedian Trevor Noah‘s book “Born A Crime“.

The book which is a memoir of Trevor’s life was released in 2016 and has spent 26 weeks on the bestseller list. Born A Crime also won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards.

Lupita made the revelation via her Instagram page. She wrote:

When I read @TrevorNoah‘s “Born A Crime,” I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime