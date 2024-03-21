Connect with us

Double Blessings for Emeka Ike as He Celebrates Birthday and Welcomes a Baby Girl

It’s a double celebration for Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike. Today, he marks a year older and also welcomes a new baby girl, named Chidera Comfort Thando Ike.

The actor recently lost his mother, but according to him, this new blessing has filled the void she left behind.

He announced the good news via his Instagram page with the caption: “ITS A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS 💯💃💕 Happy *BIRTHDAY* to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike 🍷🍾💃💃💃

The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike 💯 My family and l are COMFORTED and can’t ask for any better, this solemn times 💕
Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift.”

 

