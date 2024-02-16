Lupita Nyong’o is The First Black Jury President at Berlin International Film Festival

Award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o has broken a 74-year-old history of the Berlin International Film Festival by being the first black person ever to chair the competition jury as president. The actress will lead the jury in selecting the winning films in the two main categories, Golden and Silver Bears.

“Let the festivities begin! I am so honoured to be this year’s @berlinale Jury President and look forward to celebrating one of the things I love most: cinema! @boss” She captioned as she shared the news on her Instagram.