Shalom Park Estate: IFT Realty Unveils Visionary Oasis in Abijo, Lagos

Located in the vibrant community of Abijo, Lagos, IFT Realty proudly unveiled its visionary project: Shalom Park Estate. This opulent housing development ushers in a new era of luxurious living for discerning individuals in Lagos, Nigeria.

Alongside its brand ambassador, Bidemi Olaoba, a renowned gospel artist, IFT Realty exemplified their dedication to shared values and community enrichment. The vision, conceived in 2005, aims to position Shalom Park Estate as a beacon of refinement amid the tranquil surroundings of Abijo.

Oluremi Oshikanlu, Chairman of IFT Realty, shared the journey from conception to realization, highlighting the transformation of Abijo from a tropical swamp to an urban oasis. He emphasized that Shalom Park Estate has reached the threshold of its envisioned destination through unwavering dedication and substantial investment.

Obtaining the Governor’s consent and layout approval from the Lagos State Government, while adhering rigorously to international building and construction standards, reflects the estate’s commitment to quality and integrity. The layout, meticulously designed by Niyi Odetoye, one of Nigeria’s foremost town planners, epitomizes excellence in every aspect.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Shalom Park Estate offers a gated community with an underground electrical distribution system, covered drains, 24-hour water supply, an integrated independent water treatment plant, sewage systems with a treatment plant, CCTV cameras, and dedicated transformers.

The safe environment provides proximity to elite educational institutions such as Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Corona Lekki, and Vilac International Schools.

It also offers easy access to essential amenities and major landmarks, including ShopRite Mall in Sangotedo, Mayfair Gardens, Amen Estate, the proposed Lekki International Airport, Dangote Refinery, and Lekki Free Trade Zone. The estate embodies the epitome of convenience and connectivity.

Shalom Park Estate offers a selection of housing options, including 2-Bedroom luxury condominiums, 4-Bedroom Semi-detached Duplexes, 5-Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplexes, and 5-Bedroom Detached homes with the option of a 2-Bedroom guest chalet or swimming pool.

Each unit is meticulously crafted to provide the utmost comfort and luxury, setting a new standard for residential living in Lagos. In addition to these choices, Shalom Park Estate ensures accessibility for potential homeowners.

Oluremi Oshikanlu closed the event expressing that,

Our objective is to establish an oasis of serenity and convenience, where residents can live, work, and thrive. We have meticulously considered every detail to ensure a fulfilling homeownership experience. Shalom park estate is poised to become one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and sought-after residential communities.

