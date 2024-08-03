TAPE 2024: A Celebration of Faith, Culture, and Music at The Rock Cathedral

The African Praise Experience (TAPE 2024) held at The Rock Cathedral of the House On The Rock on Friday, 26th July, was a resounding success. The event, now in its 11th edition, saw the 14,000-seat venue, comprising the main sanctuary and overflow spaces, filled to capacity with enthusiastic attendees who arrived as early as six hours ahead of the event’s start.

Since its conclusion on Saturday, July 27th, the event, which brought together diverse communities for an inspiring and joyous celebration of faith, culture, and music, has garnered over 5 million views on social media.

From soul-stirring performances by the multi-award-winning worship leader, Sinach, to the energetic, dance-infused ministrations by Adeyinka Alaseyori, the attendees were led from one level of praise to another in celebration of the goodness of God. Other song leaders at the all-night event included Bidemi Olaoba, Eben, Prinx Emmanuel, Moses Bliss, Frank Edwards, Beejay Sax, Tobi Jeff Richards, GUC, Onos Ariyo, Ebuka Songs, Mr. M & Revelation, and of course the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, ably led by Eno Michaels, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Fortune Abel, and Ochuko Sifo. The worship leaders enriched the evening with spirit-lifting ministrations, making it truly an unforgettable experience.

The Convener, Metropolitan Senior Pastor of all House On The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, delivered a very timely sermon at the event. His message admonished attendees on how the positive use of their words can lead to the transformation of their lives, families, businesses, careers, and the nation. He inspired the congregation with a vision of a nation we can all be proud of, driven by the transformative power of our words.

In addition to the uplifting music ministrations, fervent prayers were offered for our nation, Nigeria, the government, the Church, families, and individuals. Eminent ministers such as Oscar Osai, Presiding Bishop of City of Refuge Ministries, Abraham Santos of the Indian Community Church, Nigeria, Yusuf Akila, Resident Pastor at House On The Rock, Jos, and Barnabas Arastus, Resident Pastor at House On The Rock, Kaduna, all prayed for the nation, specifically for the leaders and the future generation of leaders.

Adding a touch of laughter to the event were comedians Bhage, Kenny Blaq, Forever, and “I Am Damola,” who had attendees laughing to their heart’s delight.

This year’s event also featured an overflow on Sunday, 28th July, at the same venue, with special ministrations from Mercy Chinwo Blessed and Bidemi Olaoba, who once again gave the parishioners an opportunity to connect with the Divine.

The concert attracted significant participation from both in-person and online audiences. The 2024 edition of The African Praise Experience has established itself as a notable event and serves as a lead-up to the 19th edition of The Experience, scheduled for Friday, December 6th, 2024, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos. Information on this and other activities of the ministry can be found on their website.

