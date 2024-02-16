Connect with us

Career Events Promotions

Meet the Experts: UNLSHD Summit 2024 - Shaping Your Career Dreams

Career

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Career Features

This Unending Conversation About Nigerian Youth's Unemployability

Career Features

Yewandu Jinadu: What Does Professionalism Mean For a Talent Acquisition Specialist?

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: From Referral to Key Player — The Power of Little Tasks

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Joytemmy's Chow Makes Party Planning a Breeze with Catering and Cakes

Career Features

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?

Career

We Have A Winner….#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career

Meet the Experts: UNLSHD Summit 2024 – Shaping Your Career Dreams

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Are you a career professional tired of your current situation and looking to transition to Tech or any other career? Are you seeking insights from experts and thought leaders on how to unleash your potential? If so, this is for you.

SixDots Growth Inc (sixdots.io), led by the multi-award-winning Coach, Trainer, Global Consultant, and International Keynote Speaker, Bola Adesope, in partnership with top global companies, is organizing their maiden edition of the UNLSHD (pronounced UNLEASHED) Summit, tagged ‘Unleash your Potential’.

This Summit promises to inspire, empower, and prepare you with thought leadership, insights, and awareness on how to harness your inner potential to realize your career dreams.

The Summit has assembled the best of the best speakers, thought leaders, and industry experts, such as Ndubuisi Ekekwe, PhD (Lead Faculty, Tekedia Institute USA), Emal Bariali (Founder, BABLOCK, USA/Canada), Jermaine L. Murray (Founder & Career Coach, JupiterHR), Bola Adesope (Founder and Lead Coach, SixDots.io Canada), Marcus Udokang (Head, Aivaz Consulting Canada), Banu Raghuraman (Product Management Leader, USA), Maria Becerra (AI Specialist, Canada), Terhile Ikyo (Tech Executive, Nigeria), Olakunle Abiola (DevOps Expert, UK), and Charles Igwe, PhD (Prof of Project Management, Canada).

Date: Feb 24th, 2024

Time: 6 pm Nigerian Time, 5 pm UK Time and 12 pm Canada (EST) Time

The UNLSHD Summit will feature Keynote Presentations, Panel Discussions, Breakout Sessions, Coaching and Mentoring, Games, Activities, Prizes, etc.

The Summit is proudly sponsored by J29 Immigrations Services, Reyts, Aivaz Consulting, Stacey & Lloyd Consulting, and SixDots Growth Inc (SixDots.io).

This event is completely FREE; however, registration is mandatory.

Click here to register and secure your spot.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

E.B. Ayo: The Best Way to Get Your Wine and Food Pairings Right

Dennis Isong: How to Make Great Returns from Co-Investing in Real Estate

Mfonobong Inyang: Love Requires Street OT These Days

These Romance Books Make The Perfect Valentine’s Day Pastime

Not Sure of What to Gift Your Loved Ones This Valentine? Here’s a Curation for You
css.php