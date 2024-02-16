Meet the Experts: UNLSHD Summit 2024 – Shaping Your Career Dreams

Are you a career professional tired of your current situation and looking to transition to Tech or any other career? Are you seeking insights from experts and thought leaders on how to unleash your potential? If so, this is for you.

SixDots Growth Inc (sixdots.io), led by the multi-award-winning Coach, Trainer, Global Consultant, and International Keynote Speaker, Bola Adesope, in partnership with top global companies, is organizing their maiden edition of the UNLSHD (pronounced UNLEASHED) Summit, tagged ‘Unleash your Potential’.

This Summit promises to inspire, empower, and prepare you with thought leadership, insights, and awareness on how to harness your inner potential to realize your career dreams.

The Summit has assembled the best of the best speakers, thought leaders, and industry experts, such as Ndubuisi Ekekwe, PhD (Lead Faculty, Tekedia Institute USA), Emal Bariali (Founder, BABLOCK, USA/Canada), Jermaine L. Murray (Founder & Career Coach, JupiterHR), Bola Adesope (Founder and Lead Coach, SixDots.io Canada), Marcus Udokang (Head, Aivaz Consulting Canada), Banu Raghuraman (Product Management Leader, USA), Maria Becerra (AI Specialist, Canada), Terhile Ikyo (Tech Executive, Nigeria), Olakunle Abiola (DevOps Expert, UK), and Charles Igwe, PhD (Prof of Project Management, Canada).

Date: Feb 24th, 2024

Time: 6 pm Nigerian Time, 5 pm UK Time and 12 pm Canada (EST) Time

The UNLSHD Summit will feature Keynote Presentations, Panel Discussions, Breakout Sessions, Coaching and Mentoring, Games, Activities, Prizes, etc.

The Summit is proudly sponsored by J29 Immigrations Services, Reyts, Aivaz Consulting, Stacey & Lloyd Consulting, and SixDots Growth Inc (SixDots.io).

This event is completely FREE; however, registration is mandatory.

Click here to register and secure your spot.

Sponsored Content