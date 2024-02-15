Connect with us

Deyemi Okanlawon and His Wife, Damilola, Welcome Their Third Son

Games, Prizes, and Good Vibes: Highlights from MultiChoice Nigeria's Valentine's Day Celebration

Disney Plus & Kugali’s Animated Series “Iwájú” Set to Premiere on February 28

Fair Life Africa Foundation Delights Guests at its 2024 Valentine Luncheon

Zambian Animated Series Supa Team 4 Receives Nomination For Best International Series In British Animation Awards

Honouring Excellence: The Nollywood 100 Set to Shine a Spotlight on Industry Trailblazers

Bolaji Agbede Appointed Acting Group CEO of Access Holdings

LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue's Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

William Ekong Wins Man Of The Competition at AFCON 2024 | See Full List of Winners

Tobi Amusan Wins 60-Metre Hurdles At the Meeting Lievin in France

19 mins ago

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Damilola, have welcomed their third son.

Deyemi took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a video of him having a video call with his wife and newborn baby. “To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada! 🥰🥰🥰 #AllsFairInLove” he wrote in the caption of his video.

 

 

A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

Congratulations to the couple.

 

Feature Image from Deyemi Okanlawon/Instagram

