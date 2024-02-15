Deyemi Okanlawon and His Wife, Damilola, Welcome Their Third Son

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Damilola, have welcomed their third son.

Deyemi took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a video of him having a video call with his wife and newborn baby. “To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada! 🥰🥰🥰 #AllsFairInLove” he wrote in the caption of his video.

Congratulations to the couple.

Feature Image from Deyemi Okanlawon/Instagram