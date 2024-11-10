He Was a Chorister, She Was a New Member – Damilola & Jeremiah’s Love Began in Church!

Love can be found anywhere, and the church is not an exception. Damilola and Jeremiah can testify to this because this is where their fairytale began.

Jeremiah was part of the choir when Damilola joined the church. Not only did he sing his way into her heart, but his kind gestures also melted it. Now, they get to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. As we catch a glimpse of their sweet love through their pre-wedding photos, we’re reminded that love is truly a beautiful phenomenon. They look so perfect together and we are totally rooting for them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Damilola:

I met Jeremiah at church. He was a member of the choir when I joined the church. We served together and It was here our friendship began. A few months later, from having consistent car trouble to my knight in shining armour coming to my rescue to get to church and back. From there, our friendship grew, we got closer, started dating and we eventually progressed to where we are now.

